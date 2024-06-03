Bitcoin Diamond Price Tops $0.0710 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $13.23 million and $90,169.02 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0710 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $58.53 or 0.00084724 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00028249 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00012071 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001427 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000076 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $45,392.12 or 0.65758643 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

