BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.30.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BJRI shares. TheStreet raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, VP Alex Puchner sold 7,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $295,022.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,491.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, VP Alex Puchner sold 7,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $295,022.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,491.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $56,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,652 shares in the company, valued at $272,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BJRI. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 298.7% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 141,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,097,000 after buying an additional 106,054 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 124,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 63,299 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,199,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 296,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,716,000 after purchasing an additional 51,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,200,000. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJRI stock opened at $35.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $21.64 and a twelve month high of $38.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.01. The stock has a market cap of $819.24 million, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.12.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.17. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $337.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ's Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

