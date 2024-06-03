BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Shares Gap Up to $2.79

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.79, but opened at $2.92. BlackBerry shares last traded at $2.87, with a volume of 2,331,168 shares.

BB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on BlackBerry from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. CIBC cut their target price on BlackBerry from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average of $3.13.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BlackBerry by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in BlackBerry by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 15,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. 54.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

