BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Stock Price Up 0.3%

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $779.70 and last traded at $774.38. Approximately 142,446 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 611,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $772.03.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 price objective (up previously from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $845.42.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $785.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $787.49. The company has a market cap of $115.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.42 by $0.39. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.84%.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total transaction of $7,155,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at $309,327,694.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

