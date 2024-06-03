Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Short Interest Up 7.2% in May

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the April 30th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 298,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCX. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Get Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust alerts:

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Price Performance

Shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.31. 51,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,705. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $9.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.90.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Announces Dividend

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th.

(Get Free Report)

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.