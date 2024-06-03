BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CALY) Announces Dividend of $0.14

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CALY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, June 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1363 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CALY traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.00. 19,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,918. BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.68 and a twelve month high of $50.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.21.

About BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF

The BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (CALY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in municipal securities exempt from federal income taxes. It will hold short-term, investment grade Muni bonds issued in California while aiming for an effective portfolio duration equal to or less than 1.5 years.

