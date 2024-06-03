BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CALY) Announces Dividend of $0.14

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CALY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, June 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1363 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.
BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CALY traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.00. 19,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,918. BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.68 and a twelve month high of $50.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.21.
About BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF
