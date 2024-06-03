Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock Holdings Lifted by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 845,972 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Block worth $65,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Block in the fourth quarter worth $528,996,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Block by 3,525.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,935,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,072,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771,310 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Block in the third quarter worth $172,001,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in Block in the fourth quarter worth $157,021,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Block by 72.8% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,683,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,925 shares in the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,788 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $483,712.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 282,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,158,456.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total value of $42,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,790,374.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $483,712.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,158,456.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 247,739 shares of company stock valued at $18,584,747. Company insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SQ. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Block from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Block from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.59.

Shares of SQ traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.38. 993,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,596,732. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $38.85 and a one year high of $87.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.60 and a 200 day moving average of $71.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.22, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.54.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.32. Block had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

