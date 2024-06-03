Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Shares Purchased by Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC raised its position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares during the quarter. Blue Owl Capital makes up about 1.2% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $6,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OWL. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $59,997,000. Advent International L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,780,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,520,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,837 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,199,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,865,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OWL. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.43.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Blue Owl Capital stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.55. 5,843,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,767,618. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.24 and a fifty-two week high of $19.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.75. The company has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a PE ratio of 146.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.20.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $486.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.47 million. On average, analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is presently 600.00%.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

