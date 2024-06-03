Blue Whale Capital LLP Makes New $20.89 Million Investment in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Blue Whale Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 457,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,894,000. Roblox accounts for approximately 2.7% of Blue Whale Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Blue Whale Capital LLP owned about 0.08% of Roblox at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 12,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 93,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of RBLX stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 891,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,083,676. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.24. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 1.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $923.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.85 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,110.40% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Roblox from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Roblox from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Capital downgraded Roblox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.76.

Insider Activity

In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 359,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,034.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 359,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,034.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 41,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $1,522,892.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,183,357.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 278,351 shares of company stock worth $10,037,127 in the last three months. Company insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Further Reading

