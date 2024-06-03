Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys 1,019 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,821 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at $4,855,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of ResMed by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 231,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,798,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in ResMed by 320.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 58,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,081,000 after acquiring an additional 44,677 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ResMed from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of ResMed from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on ResMed from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.80.

ResMed Price Performance

RMD traded up $1.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $207.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,769,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,293. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.20. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.24 and a twelve month high of $229.97.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 24.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 29.49%.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In other ResMed news, Director Karen Drexler sold 425 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.92, for a total transaction of $91,341.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,214.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Witte Jan De sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.29, for a total value of $78,584.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,322.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen Drexler sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.92, for a total transaction of $91,341.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,214.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,468 shares of company stock valued at $3,348,795 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

