Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPN. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Global Payments by 77.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the third quarter worth about $51,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total transaction of $367,422.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,770.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Trading Down 2.7 %

GPN stock traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,196,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,405. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.39. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.12 and a 1-year high of $141.77.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 19.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GPN shares. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Global Payments from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Global Payments from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.11.

About Global Payments

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Articles

