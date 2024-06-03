Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.50 Million Investment in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,000. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 0.8% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $244.02. 1,112,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,686,441. The stock has a market cap of $99.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.53 and a 52-week high of $256.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $245.93 and its 200 day moving average is $242.05.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

