Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,309,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,969,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,542 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,983,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,358 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 182.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,443,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,435,000 after acquiring an additional 931,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 2,316.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 774,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,630,000 after purchasing an additional 742,116 shares during the period.

Get Aramark alerts:

Aramark Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ARMK stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,900,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,501,100. Aramark has a 1-year low of $23.95 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 13.82%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aramark from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ARMK

Aramark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.