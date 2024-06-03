Blueshift Asset Management LLC Raises Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 227.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,497 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YETI. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in YETI by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,416,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260,704 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,686,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of YETI by 97.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,517,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,189,000 after buying an additional 748,671 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of YETI by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,999,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,090,000 after buying an additional 629,287 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in YETI by 585.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 661,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,875,000 after buying an additional 564,540 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:YETI traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.72. 1,243,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,680,248. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.14. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.88 and a one year high of $54.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.04.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. YETI had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $341.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.79 million. Equities analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on YETI. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on YETI from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley cut their price objective on YETI from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of YETI in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on YETI from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

