Blueshift Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 53.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,675 shares during the period. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet accounts for approximately 1.2% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at about $205,000.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $361,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,089.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total value of $181,050.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,854.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $361,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,089.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,341 shares of company stock worth $1,685,088 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on OLLI. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Monday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.08.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Up 1.4 %

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,655,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,219. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.65 and a 12-month high of $84.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.12 and its 200-day moving average is $75.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

(Free Report)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

See Also

