Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes $1.83 Million Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,011 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,000. eBay accounts for about 1.0% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of eBay by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 732 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of eBay by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,175 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Stock Performance

NASDAQ EBAY traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.61. 6,042,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,191,676. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.17 and a fifty-two week high of $55.15.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 25.97%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $402,109.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,837,197.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $402,109.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,837,197.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $2,435,344.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,803,915.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EBAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on eBay from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on eBay from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on eBay from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on eBay from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.05.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

