Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A) Reaches New 12-Month High at $93.84

Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD.A – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$93.84 and last traded at C$92.88, with a volume of 5516 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$92.06.

Bombardier Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$68.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$57.42.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets, as well as provides aftermarket support services.

