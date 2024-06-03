Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of StoneX Group worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,406,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,845,000 after buying an additional 489,359 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 220,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,296,000 after buying an additional 111,948 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 286,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,689,000 after buying an additional 89,272 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 245,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,122,000 after buying an additional 86,086 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,324,000 after buying an additional 65,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

Insider Activity at StoneX Group

In related news, CEO Charles M. Lyon sold 10,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.53, for a total value of $708,463.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,218,501.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other StoneX Group news, COO Xuong Nguyen sold 6,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $552,720.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,816 shares in the company, valued at $6,465,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles M. Lyon sold 10,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.53, for a total value of $708,463.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,218,501.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,492 shares of company stock valued at $3,679,059. Insiders own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNEX traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $74.76. The company had a trading volume of 49,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,528. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.87 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.80.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $818.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.30 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 0.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About StoneX Group

(Free Report)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.