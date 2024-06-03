Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

NYSE SMG traded down $5.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,043,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,821. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.77. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $77.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.62 and a 200-day moving average of $63.89.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.36. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a negative return on equity of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total value of $2,159,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,746,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,684,656.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 26.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

(Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Read More

