Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,390 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,855 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 2.1% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $10,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 661.5% during the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total transaction of $134,169.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,095.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total transaction of $134,169.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,095.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,977,908 shares of company stock worth $896,753,428 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.78.

Shares of MA traded down $5.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $441.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,237,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,445. The firm has a market cap of $410.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $359.77 and a 52-week high of $490.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $460.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $447.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

