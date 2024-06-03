Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,810 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Generac worth $5,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GNRC. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Generac by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Generac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. OTR Global raised Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.05.

Generac Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of Generac stock traded down $5.43 on Monday, hitting $141.78. 688,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,495. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.96 and its 200 day moving average is $125.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.45. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.86 and a 52-week high of $156.95.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Generac had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $889.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In other news, Director Nam Tran Nguyen sold 546 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $76,740.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,611.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Nam Tran Nguyen sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $76,740.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,611.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total transaction of $634,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,170,948.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,785 shares of company stock worth $11,688,161 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.