Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Has $4.18 Million Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 120,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 23,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. US Capital Advisors lowered Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.73.

Williams Companies Trading Down 1.6 %

Williams Companies stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,490,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,761,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.86 and a 52 week high of $41.89. The stock has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.76.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 27.29%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.83%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

