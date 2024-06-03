BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the April 30th total of 2,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 862,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of BrightView in a report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of BrightView in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of BrightView from $8.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of BrightView in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BV traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.94. 748,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,130. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.68 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.92. BrightView has a 12-month low of $6.58 and a 12-month high of $14.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $672.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.80 million. BrightView had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BrightView will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $218,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,133,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,501,375.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BrightView by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,031,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,975,000 after buying an additional 185,327 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BrightView by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,109,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,339,000 after buying an additional 63,915 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BrightView by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 804,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,772,000 after buying an additional 75,196 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightView during the first quarter worth approximately $6,673,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BrightView by 8.6% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 476,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

