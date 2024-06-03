Brokerages Set Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Price Target at $141.06

Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $137.19.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on A shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

In other news, Director Heidi Fields sold 1,658 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total transaction of $239,315.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,935,235.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Heidi Fields sold 1,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total transaction of $239,315.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,976 shares in the company, valued at $7,935,235.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 52,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,844,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 253,909 shares in the company, valued at $38,086,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 61,610 shares of company stock valued at $9,220,333 over the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 527.8% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:A opened at $130.41 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $96.80 and a 12-month high of $155.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.48.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

