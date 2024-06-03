Brokerages Set American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target at $17.62

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.65.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AAL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. HSBC started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.90 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

AAL stock opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.57. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $19.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.04 and a 200 day moving average of $14.05.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 18.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 35,591 shares of the airline’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 271.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 187,130 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 136,797 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at about $603,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth about $6,289,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth about $1,301,000. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

