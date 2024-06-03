Brokerages Set CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Price Target at $64.33

Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.33.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $62.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.76. CMS Energy has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $63.76.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.80%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,968,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in CMS Energy by 325.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 20,056 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 19,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 448.5% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 860,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,924,000 after purchasing an additional 703,644 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 16,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 7,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

