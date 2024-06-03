Brokerages Set Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) PT at $29.13

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.13.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FYBR. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of FYBR stock opened at $26.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.36 and a beta of 1.05. Frontier Communications Parent has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $27.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FYBR. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 43,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 107,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

