Brokerages Set Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Target Price at $83.69

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.69.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $64.27 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $62.07 and a one year high of $87.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.55 and a 200-day moving average of $74.09. The company has a market capitalization of $80.07 billion, a PE ratio of 178.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 855.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Gilead Sciences

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 5,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

