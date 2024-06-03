Brokerages Set Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) Target Price at $8.80

Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.80.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PYXS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Pyxis Oncology
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Pyxis Oncology Stock Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ:PYXS opened at $3.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.69. Pyxis Oncology has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $6.85.
Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $16.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 million. On average, analysts expect that Pyxis Oncology will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.
Pyxis Oncology Company Profile
Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat cancers. Its lead antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) product candidate is PYX-201, an investigational novel ADC consisting of human immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1), which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with relapsed or refractory solid tumors; and lead immuno-oncology (IO) product candidate is PYX-106, an investigational fully human IgG1 Siglec-15-targeting antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pyxis Oncology
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.