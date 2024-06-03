Brokerages Set Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Price Target at $42.75

Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.75.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VVV. Citigroup lifted their target price on Valvoline from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Mizuho began coverage on Valvoline in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Valvoline from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VVV stock opened at $40.60 on Monday. Valvoline has a 52-week low of $29.15 and a 52-week high of $45.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.68.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Valvoline had a return on equity of 136.59% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Valvoline's revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Valvoline will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

