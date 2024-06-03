Brokerages Set Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Price Target at $37.67

Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.67.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WY. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. CIBC set a $37.00 price objective on Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of WY stock opened at $30.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.47. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $28.12 and a 12-month high of $36.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.90.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $300,814.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 170,665 shares in the company, valued at $6,149,059.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 43,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 23.4% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 6.6% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

