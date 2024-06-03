Brokerages Set Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target at $283.96

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $283.96.

WDAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded Workday from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Workday from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Workday from $293.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Workday from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.90, for a total value of $109,695.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,521 shares in the company, valued at $44,177,554.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.90, for a total value of $109,695.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,177,554.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,329 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.85, for a total value of $17,294,851.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,690,743.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 435,691 shares of company stock worth $117,483,917 in the last three months. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 215.4% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 1,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

WDAY opened at $211.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $253.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.00. Workday has a 12-month low of $201.42 and a 12-month high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 19.66%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Workday will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

