Brokerages Set Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) PT at $312.27

Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $312.27.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZBRA. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $312.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $352.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $312.34 on Wednesday. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $194.59 and a 1 year high of $328.70. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.97 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $304.02 and a 200-day moving average of $274.76.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total transaction of $531,085.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,822.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

