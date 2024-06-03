Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Short Interest Down 6.4% in May

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the April 30th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BBU. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised Brookfield Business Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.
Shares of BBU traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.17. 3,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,602. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.46. Brookfield Business Partners has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $23.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.98.
Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 21.64%. As a group, research analysts predict that Brookfield Business Partners will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is currently 3.92%.
Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.
