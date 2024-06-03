BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Short Interest Up 9.4% in May

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the April 30th total of 1,590,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on DOOO. Raymond James lowered their price target on BRP from $114.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. CIBC lowered their price target on BRP from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut BRP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on BRP from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRP

BRP Price Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in BRP by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRP in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 232.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRP in the 4th quarter worth $211,000.

NASDAQ:DOOO traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.14. The stock had a trading volume of 117,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.41. BRP has a 52 week low of $57.15 and a 52 week high of $92.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 2.09.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. BRP had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 97.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BRP will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRP Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 11.21%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

Further Reading

