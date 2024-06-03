Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY) Short Interest Up 11.1% in May

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the April 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Bureau Veritas Stock Up 0.1 %
OTCMKTS BVVBY opened at C$60.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$59.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$55.06. Bureau Veritas has a 12 month low of C$44.55 and a 12 month high of C$61.81.
Bureau Veritas Company Profile
