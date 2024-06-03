Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Short Interest Up 10.8% in May

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the April 30th total of 2,230,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 998,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

BURL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $212.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.87.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock traded down $5.93 on Monday, reaching $234.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,578,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,537. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.24. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.61. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $243.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,131,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,765,542.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

