C3is Inc. (NASDAQ:CISS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

C3is Inc. (NASDAQ:CISS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 625,900 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the April 30th total of 679,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 43.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ CISS traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $1.78. 1,810,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,984. C3is has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $2,000.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $658,600.00 and a PE ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.55.

C3is (NASDAQ:CISS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter. C3is had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 22.99%.

C3is Inc offers international seaborne transportation services. It provides its services to dry bulk charterers, including national and private industrial users, commodity producers and traders, oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders and producers. The company owns and operates a fleet of two drybulk carriers, which transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers, and one Aframax crude oil tanker that transports crude oil.

