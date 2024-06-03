Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 798,100 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the April 30th total of 862,800 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 145,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Cadeler A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $1,566,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cadeler A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,241,000. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadeler A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,331,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadeler A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Cadeler A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,318,000. Institutional investors own 53.03% of the company’s stock.

Cadeler A/S Stock Performance

NYSE CDLR traded down $0.93 on Monday, reaching $24.11. 37,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,334. Cadeler A/S has a 12 month low of $16.29 and a 12 month high of $25.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.53.

About Cadeler A/S

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm construction, maintenance, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels.

