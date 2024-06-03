CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Short Interest Update

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the April 30th total of 1,810,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 607,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

A number of analysts have commented on CAE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on CAE from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CAE in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Desjardins lowered CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CAE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd increased its stake in CAE by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 17,334,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $375,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843,611 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CAE in the fourth quarter valued at $74,413,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of CAE by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,315,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $719,443,000 after buying an additional 2,083,595 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CAE by 174.1% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,188,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,348,000 after buying an additional 754,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CAE by 17.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,710,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,575,000 after buying an additional 541,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAE traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.67. 85,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,400. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.73 and a 200 day moving average of $20.13. CAE has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $25.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.16). CAE had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $835.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CAE will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

