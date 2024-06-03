California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,008 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Motorola Solutions worth $86,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 333,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,846,000 after acquiring an additional 126,517 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 839,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $260,204,000 after acquiring an additional 17,807 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,237 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,036 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 430.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 90,543 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,347,000 after purchasing an additional 73,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total value of $290,052.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,650,156.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total transaction of $290,052.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,650,156.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $927,488.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,138 shares in the company, valued at $403,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.86.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $364.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,194. The stock has a market cap of $60.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $353.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.23. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $269.64 and a one year high of $372.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 398.16%. As a group, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

