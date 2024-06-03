California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $74,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winmill & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 7,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,278,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 243,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,780,000 after acquiring an additional 58,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,038.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,420.00 to $3,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,104.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other news, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 4,190 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,161.68, for a total value of $13,247,439.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,845,512. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 4,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,161.68, for a total value of $13,247,439.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,845,512. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jenna M. Bedsole bought 36 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2,757.10 per share, with a total value of $99,255.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,255.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,990 shares of company stock valued at $41,341,913. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,778.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,968.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,833.16. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,303.93 and a twelve month high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $35.67 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 54.69% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $34.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Stories

