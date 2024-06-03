California State Teachers Retirement System Has $76.74 Million Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLOFree Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 590,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,303 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Valero Energy worth $76,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $570,428,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 12,883.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,157,000 after buying an additional 1,039,293 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $202,585,000 after buying an additional 694,224 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,961,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,269,949,000 after buying an additional 517,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,389,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $310,655,000 after buying an additional 376,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy stock opened at $155.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.42 and a 200-day moving average of $146.48. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $105.75 and a one year high of $184.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $50.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.47.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLOGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The business had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.27 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.20%.

A number of analysts recently commented on VLO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $179.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.87.

In related news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

