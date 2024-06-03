California State Teachers Retirement System Has $81.42 Million Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 706,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,414 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $81,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth $581,503,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 42.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,083,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $651,910,000 after buying an additional 2,121,603 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 21.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,134,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $932,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,910 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth $201,582,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 14.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,936,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,098,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,330 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCI traded up $1.12 on Monday, reaching $103.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,825,016. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.72 and a twelve month high of $119.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.93 and a 200-day moving average of $106.38.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.63%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Argus cut shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.64.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

