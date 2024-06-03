California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 948,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,201 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in General Mills were worth $61,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 223.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 10,742 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 40,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 6,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.94.

General Mills Price Performance

GIS stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.14. 212,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,047,561. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.53. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $85.84. The company has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,462,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,462,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,706.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

