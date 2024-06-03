California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,274 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 380,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,274 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Nucor were worth $66,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Nucor by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,481,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 262,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,665,000 after acquiring an additional 15,058 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Nucor by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 13,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,230,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NUE opened at $168.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.60. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $138.32 and a 12 month high of $203.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NUE. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Nucor from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.75.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In related news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total value of $3,772,655.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,351,936.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total value of $3,772,655.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,351,936.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total value of $609,092.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,873 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,153.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,651 shares of company stock worth $6,283,648 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Featured Stories

