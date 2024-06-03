Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Calithera Biosciences Stock Down 50.0 %
Shares of Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03. Calithera Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.50.
About Calithera Biosciences
