Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Short Interest Down 12.9% in May

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,320,000 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the April 30th total of 3,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 937,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CALX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Calix by 4.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Calix by 3.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,456 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Calix by 169.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 174,677 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after purchasing an additional 109,769 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Calix by 0.5% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 101,781 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CALX. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Calix from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Calix from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

NYSE:CALX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.73. 812,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,243. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.26 and a beta of 1.72. Calix has a twelve month low of $26.76 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.01.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Calix had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $226.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.01 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Calix will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

