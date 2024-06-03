Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) PT Raised to $104.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $98.00 to $105.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Camden Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.03.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

Shares of CPT opened at $102.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.82. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $82.81 and a fifty-two week high of $114.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.91 and its 200-day moving average is $97.53.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 97,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. MBB Public Markets I LLC boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 201.2% in the third quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 235,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,228,000 after acquiring an additional 156,985 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,966,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 13.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.