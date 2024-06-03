Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires 20,004 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 377.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,004 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,919,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,009,000 after purchasing an additional 168,728 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,260,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,789,000 after acquiring an additional 493,182 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,113,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,632,000 after acquiring an additional 411,973 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,352,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,841,000 after acquiring an additional 32,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,223,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,663,000 after acquiring an additional 20,257 shares during the last quarter.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Terreno Realty from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays cut their target price on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down from $67.00) on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.22.

Terreno Realty Price Performance

NYSE TRNO traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,329. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.89. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $50.42 and a 1-year high of $66.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 10.17 and a quick ratio of 10.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.34.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.